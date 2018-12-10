Snow storm strands baby in NC mountains. National Guard caught on camera helping out

Members of the North Carolina National Guard were called up as the winter storm bore down on the state. They spent their time helping first responders and working with road crews as parts of the mountains got a foot or more of snow, according to the National Guard.
One guardsmen was caught on camera carrying a baby through snow-covered roads in Caldwell County, south of Lenoir. Sharing the photo, the Guard wrote on Facebook: “Earlier today a Soldier with the 883rd Eng CO assisted the NC Emergency Management All Hazard Response Team dispatched to Caldwell County transport a baby to Hudson, N.C. Well done!!”
A number of National Guard units deployed to some of the areas expected to take the brunt of the snow storm. The Guard shared photos of soldiers helping plow roads, pulls cars and ambulances out of ditches and help with coordinating the state response.
