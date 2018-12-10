NC driver killed when falling tree hits vehicle during winter storm

A driver in Matthews died Sunday afternoon when a tree fell onto a moving vehicle, police said.
The vehicle was moving east on East John Street at 4:16 p.m. when the falling tree hit it near the intersection of Charles Buckley Way, Matthews police said.
After the impact, the vehicle traveled through the front lawn of Matthews Church of God and hit the church before coming to a stop on the lawn of a house next door. The church had minor structural damage, police said.
The driver, whose identity police did not immediately disclose, died at the scene. A passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
About a half-inch of snow and sleet from a winter storm fell on Matthews on Sunday, the National Weather Service reported.
Comments