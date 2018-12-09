Winter storm kills power to about 200,000 in Carolinas. Duke Energy expects 500,000.

Duke Energy warned that more than 500,000 of its customers in the Carolinas could lose power during Sunday’s winter storm.

As of Sunday morning, more than 195,000 customers in the Carolinas were without power — 131,390 in North Carolina and 64,049 in South Carolina, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

Another 26,000 electric co-op customers in the state were without power, the NC Electric Cooperatives reported.

Most of the outages in North Carolina were in Buncombe, Henderson and Rutherford counties. In South Carolina, most of the outages were in Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

“More than six inches of snow or a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation will cause branches to sag and trees to fall, bringing power lines down with them,” Duke Energy had said in a release Friday. “Additionally, hazardous road conditions can result in vehicle accidents which further increase the risk for power outages as cars hit power poles and other electrical infrastructure.”

As of Sunday morning, at least 6 inches of snow had fallen in Durham County and more than 4 inches had fallen in Raleigh, according to the National Weather Service and Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Duke usually needs up to 24 hours to assess damage from major weather events, “even while simultaneously restoring power,” according to the release. But winter storms make travel difficult, and could cause further delays.

“Widespread, multiple-day power outages are expected for the Mountains, Foothills, Piedmont, Triad and Triangle areas of North Carolina and portions of Upstate South Carolina and customers should be prepared,” according to Duke.

The utility had “more than 8,700 line and tree workers, damage assessors and support personnel ready to respond” on Sunday.

To report Duke Power outages:

▪ Text OUT to 57801

▪ Call 800-419-6356

▪ Go to www.dukeenergyupdates.com.