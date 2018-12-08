Lumberton police, FBI charge man with murder in missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar’s death

The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI have arrested 34-year-old Michael Ray McLellan in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.

McLellan was being held at the time of his arrest in law enforcement custody on charges unrelated to this case, according to an FBI news release.

Michael Ray McLellan Robeson County Sheriff's Office

He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a person under 15 years of age or younger, first-degree sexual offense, statutory sex offense with a person 15 years or younger, first-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, felony restraint, abduction of child and concealment of a death.

Aguilar had been missing since Nov. 5, when authorities say she was forced into a family member’s idling SUV and kidnapped from her driveway in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton.

Investigators followed more than 850 leads and conducted nearly 500 interviews, according to the news release. The agency’s laboratory at Quantico examined the stolen SUV, which was recovered on Nov. 8.

On Nov. 28 authorities identified a body found in Robeson County as the kidnapped girl. Lumberton police detectives and FBI agents had discovered the body in an area near Wire Grass Road in Lumberton about 4:45 p.m. Nov. 27, the FBI said in a news release.





“We’re absolutely devastated,” Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeil said during a news conference Nov. 28. “I wish we had a different outcome for Hania’s family, for the community and for the hundreds of law enforcement officers and searchers who put everything they had into finding her alive.”

An autopsy will determine cause of death, McNeil said, and dental records will be used to further identify the body.

The FBI said her body was “not obvious” and the area it was found “cannot be seen from the road.” The FBI and police had asked the public for any surveillance video or photos from the area last week, and they had looked in the area by air and on foot previously.

McLellan is currently being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bail. He will have his first court appearance at the Robeson County Courthouse on Monday. The investion is ongoing and more charges are possible, the news release said.









