Multiple counties around Charlotte report 911 Call Center delays Thursday morning

The 911 Call Centers for Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg County EMS were experiencing delays Thursday “due to a widespread carrier issue,” reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management in a tweet.
“All agencies are advising the public to first call 911 in an emergency,” said a tweet. “If you are unable to get through, call the following numbers: For @CMPD 704-336-3237, for @charlottefire 704-336-3473, and for @MecklenburgEMS 704-943-6200.”
Other counties reporting the same issue include Iredell, Johnston, Berkeley, Brunswick, Henderson. TV station WPDE is reporting Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties are also included in the outage area.
The Durham Herald-Sun is reporting the issue is impacting cell phone callers “across the entire southeast portion of the United States.”
The North Carolina 911 Board is reporting the outage involves multiple carriers across the southeast and involves both land line and wireless, reports Spectrum News.
