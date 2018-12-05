Winter storm looks likely for parts of NC this weekend. Here’s what we know so far

Western North Carolina and as far east as the Triad could see snow and ice this weekend as the forecast for what could be the area’s first winter storm takes shape, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

A separate weather system is expected to bring one to three inches of snow to the Boone area Wednesday, according to WNCN, with a winter weather advisory in effect and schools closed for Watauga, Avery and Ashe counties. But another blast of winter weather is on the way for the weekend, the station reports, and the impacts will be more widespread.

There’s a lot of uncertainty still in the forecast for the weekend, WSOC reports, but forecasters predict snow for the mountains and either snow or a wintry mix farther south. The storm will likely move into North Carolina Saturday and stick around overnight and through Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of western North Carolina and the South Carolina Upstate. The NWS said Wednesday morning: “A strong coastal low pressure system will likely bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and wintry precipitation to the area this weekend, possibly continuing into early next week. Snow and ice accumulations are most likely across the mountains, foothills and northwest Piedmont of North Carolina, but possible elsewhere, especially along and north of I-85.”

Winter weather is possible in parts of central NC late Saturday into Sunday. The best chance for snow/ice is across the Triad, with chances decreasing farther south and east. However, significant uncertainty still exists, and it is too early to predict exact amounts. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/uMN8REk8if — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) December 4, 2018

The chance for snow and ice decreases to the east. Weather Service forecasters in Raleigh say parts of central North Carolina could see snow this weekend. Forecasters said in a tweet Tuesday, “The best chance for snow/ice is across the Triad, with chances decreasing farther south and east.”

As of Wednesday morning, the forecast for Charlotte shows snow and sleet moving into the area overnight Saturday and then a wintry mix through the day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

In Winston-Salem, the Weather Service forecasts, Saturday will be rainy but the precipitation could start turning into snow Saturday night. The NWS predicts snow will continue in the area through Sunday evening before turning back into freezing rain and sleet.

It could all turn back into snow and freezing rain before sunrise Monday, according to the NWS, making for a very messy commute.