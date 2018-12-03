Snow may fall in Charlotte Saturday night, along with possible mix of rain and sleet

Charlotte could get its first snow of the season Saturday evening, according to multiple forecast models.
How much snow remains vague.
The National Weather Service says “a potential winter storm may bring significant snow and sleet accumulations to portions of the Carolinas and northeast Georgia next weekend.”
A 50 percent chance of rain Saturday could bring a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet after 6 p.m., says the National Weather Service. The low will be 31 degrees, officials say.
On Sunday, there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation with “rain and sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain,” says the National Weather Service. The high will be near 40 degrees Sunday, say weather service officials.
The Weather Channel is also predicting a 60 percent chance of precipitation Monday, with a rain and snow mix and temperatures as low as 27 degrees.
WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin said Monday that a great deal of uncertainty remains about what Charlotte could see this weekend. It could be mid-week before forecasters can talk with certainty about how severe the weather might be, he wrote Monday morning.
“Snow or a snow-sleet mix seems likely for the mountains and northern foothills Saturday into Sunday,” said Conklin in his forecast.
“When it comes to the Piedmont, rarely do we get a pure snowfall, start to finish...Most likely a mixed bag of precipitation will combine over the Piedmont... It’s going to be very cold here later this week and yes, there’s likely going to be a storm that impacts the region. But, many wild cards are in play.”
