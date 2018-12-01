CMPD officer shoots person armed with a handgun in east Charlotte, police say

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot a person armed with a handgun in east Charlotte Saturday morning, police said in a series of tweets.
“All Officers ok,” the department tweeted at 10:42 a.m. “Thought and prayers for everyone involved.”
The person was shot in the 3900 block of Winfield Drive, off Woodland Drive and East Independence Boulevard, according to police.
Shortly after 11 a.m., police tweeted the first of two updates, saying the “scene is now secure and the neighborhood is safe. Subject has been transported to the hospital.”
In its third tweet, CMPD said officers “recovered the handgun” the person had during the encounter with police.
CMPD Chief Kerr Putney is expected to brief reporters at a media staging area at East Independence Boulevard and Woodland Drive, CMPD also tweeted.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates..
Comments