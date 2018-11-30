Two bodies were found in the house. The killer was there, too, NC cops say

Responding to a 911 call at about 6 a.m. Friday near Goldsboro, North Carolina, police found two people dead in a house and arrested a suspect who was still at the scene of the crime, according to the Goldsboro Daily News.
Wayne County deputies arrested Steven Mark Mackie, 49, at the Elm Avenue home he shared with one of the victims, the News reports. Mackie has been charged with the murders, according to the News.
When deputies arrived at the house just outside of Goldsboro, they spoke with the person who called 911 and then ordered Mackie out of the house, according to WCTI. They detained Mackie, the television station reports, and then went inside the house where they found the bodies of Kathryn Brooke McCloud, 25, of Goldsboro, and Keith Evan Presnell, 27, of Ohio.
Police said McCloud, the woman who died, was related to Mackie and they shared the home not far from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, according to WRAL. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office told the television station McCloud and Presnell, the man who died, had a romantic relationship.
Mackie was booked into Wayne County jail with no bond, WTVD reports. The investigation continues, according to the TV station.
