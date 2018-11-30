‘I’m the f**king chief,’ he said. NC police chief charged with domestic violence

The police chief for Newton Grove, North Carolina, is facing domestic violence charges, WTVD reports, after Johnston County sheriff’s deputies arrested him Wednesday.
Everett “Frankie” Harrell grabbed his wife by the neck, police say, according to WTVD. Johnston County jail records show Harrell, 48, was charged with assault on a female.
Harrell’s wife was sitting in her van Wednesday afternoon on a phone call when her husband went outside their shared home and became agitated, according to WRAL. The station reports police said Harrell told his wife, “I have guns” before making a gesture with his hand like a gun.
Officers said the police chief grabbed his wife by the neck, WRAL reports.
When Johnston County sheriff’s deputies showed up at the couple’s home in Four Oaks, Harrell told officers, “Big deal, that ain’t no assault,” The Johnston County Report notes.
As officers asked Harrell to confirm his identity, he said, “I’m the f**king chief,” according to the Report.
Deputies said they saw red marks on the wife’s neck and she played them an audio recording from an earlier fight, the website reports.
Police told the website that Harrell decided to stop talking to officers and instead demanded a lawyer. When deputies handcuffed Harrell, The Johnston County Report says, the chief told the deputies: “This is f**king bull sh*t. You’re not looking after me.”
Harrell was released on a $1,000 bond, and a judge ordered him not to have any contact with his wife, WTVD reports.
The Town of Newton Grove’s official website still lists Harrell as its police chief.
