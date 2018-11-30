4-year-old boy reported missing from south Charlotte apartment, police say

A 4-year-old boy was reported missing in south Charlotte early Friday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help finding Justin Villeda Idiarte, who was last seen in his apartment in the 6600 block of Montcrest Drive around 12:50 a.m. Friday, said a police press release.
Idiarte is described as being around 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, green Ninja Turtle sweater, khaki pants and brown shoes with white laces.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
