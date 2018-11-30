Cary teen pleads guilty to strangling mother in case that shocked Indian community

Arnav Uppalapati pleaded guilty Friday to strangling his mother, three years after the Cary teen called police to report her dead on the floor of their garage.
Uppalapati, 16 at the time of the murder, avoided arrest for more than a year while police investigated the 2015 killing, which shocked the Indian community of western Wake County. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Friday morning.
Uppalapati was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison.
Nalini Tellaprolu had been a doting mother, by friends’ accounts, staying up late to prepare snacks for her son while he toiled over homework from Green Hope High School.
Assistant Wake County District Attorney Howard Cummings said the teen choked his mother after an argument in which she disapproved of him ordering pizza. She was strict and wanted him to avoid extracurricular activities and focus on his studies, Cummings said.
“It all just bottled up inside,” Cummings said.
The teen told police he had last seen his 51-year-old mother on the night before she died, returning home from school to discover her body in the garage. An autopsy showed she had been strangled with a plastic bag over her head, her feet in the back seat of a car.
Her husband, Babu Uppalapati, was out of town on a business trip at the time, investigators learned. He told police about repeatedly calling and texting his wife without reaching her, then telling his son to check on her immediately after school.
Detectives learned that Tellaprolu was adamant about activating her home alarm system, and District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the absence of forced entry made the son a suspect early in the investigation.
The crime shocked the Indian community of western Wake County, making international headlines.
