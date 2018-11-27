Woman hit by SUV while crossing street near Panthers game has died, police say

A 73-year-old woman hit by a car while crossing West Morehead Street with her husband during Sunday’s nearby Carolina Panthers game died in the hospital on Monday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police news release Tuesday night.
Diane Babinec was crossing in the 400 block “several feet behind her husband” when an SUV driven by a 19-year-old woman hit her at about 3:30 p.m., the CMPD news release said.
Off-duty traffic police working the Panthers’ game responded to the collision, along with CMPD Central Division officers, according to the news release.
The driver “was screened for impairment, and none was detected,” the CMPD news release said. “Speed does not appear to be a factor in this case. Alcohol use by the pedestrian is unknown at this time.”
Witnesses and anyone else with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or CMPD Officer M.R. Pressley at 704- 432-2169.
