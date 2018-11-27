Charlotte charter school teacher accused of on-campus sex assaults against 13-year-old

A middle school teacher at Sugar Creek Charter School in north Charlotte was arrested Monday and fired after police charged him with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student on campus, multiple media outlets reported.
Vincent Andrew Littlejohn of Cornelius was charged with felony indecent liberties against a student, indecent liberties against a child and two counts of simple assault, Mecklenburg County jail records show. Littlejohn, 30, is free on $25,000 bail, according to jail records.
The multiple assaults occurred between Sept. 29 and Oct. 29, Observer news partner WBTV reported, citing a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report.
Littlejohn taught seventh-grade science at the school, WSOC-TV reported. He was “immediately put on paid administrative leave” when school officials learned of the assaults several weeks ago, according to the station.
