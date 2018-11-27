What happens in a rape kit exam?

North Carolina

Charlotte charter school teacher accused of on-campus sex assaults against 13-year-old

By Joe Marusak

November 27, 2018 01:21 PM

A middle school teacher at Sugar Creek Charter School in north Charlotte was arrested Monday and fired after police charged him with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student on campus, multiple media outlets reported.

Vincent Andrew Littlejohn of Cornelius was charged with felony indecent liberties against a student, indecent liberties against a child and two counts of simple assault, Mecklenburg County jail records show. Littlejohn, 30, is free on $25,000 bail, according to jail records.

Vincent Andrew Littlejohn.jpg
Vincent Andrew Littlejohn
Mecklenburg County jail

The multiple assaults occurred between Sept. 29 and Oct. 29, Observer news partner WBTV reported, citing a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report.

Littlejohn taught seventh-grade science at the school, WSOC-TV reported. He was “immediately put on paid administrative leave” when school officials learned of the assaults several weeks ago, according to the station.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067; @jmarusak

