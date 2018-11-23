NC friends up the reward for finding killer of a lovely mare named Moonpie

Friends of a gorgeous dark brown mare named Moonpie have upped the reward for information about who killed her in a small, enclosed Gaston County pasture.
The 4-year-old quarter horse was shot four or five times late last Sunday in her paddock off Rankin Road, the farm’s owner, Cassie “Buckie” Dumas, posted on the “Justice for Moonpie” Facebook page she created.
Dumas started the page in hopes of getting information “that helps lead to an arrest into the persons responsible for this horrific crime,” she posted. “We believe it is at least 2 individuals.”
She urged anyone with information to contact her via Justice for Moonpie or call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.
The reward began at $500 but has since climbed to $2,000 as donations poured in, according to posts by Dumas on the Facebook page.
In a post Wednesday morning, Dumas described the response as “overwhelming.”
“We want to find out who did this, but we also want people that just want to help to be able to donate to a worthy cause,” Dumas added in Wednesday’s post. “So we are looking into local Horse Rescues, to see about letting people donate on her behalf.”
Dumas told Observer news partner WBTV that she heard 18 gunshots that night.
“It’s really a horrific idea,” Dumas told WBTV. “Truly, I can’t imagine what was going through somebody’s mind. This was 11:15 at night.”
Social media reacted with outrage to the killing.
“I’m so sorry that sweet horse crossed paths with pure evil,” a woman posted. “It’s just sick that spineless cowards do that to innocent animals.”
“I really hope you find the piece of crap that did this to this defenseless fur baby,” another woman posted. “So sad. Praying for ya’ll.”
