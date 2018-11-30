NC offered Amazon more than $2 billion to land HQ2, according to just released documents

North Carolina was prepared to pay at least $2.2 billion in incentives as part of its unsuccessful attempt to lure Amazon’s expanded headquarters to Raleigh.

The figure, which would have included as much as $277 million from Wake County, was obtained from the state’s Commerce Department via a public records request.

The figure came from the Triangle region’s official submission to Amazon, which arrived at that amount under the assumption of “a 15-year ramp up of 50,000 jobs and a total investment of $5 billion,” which would call for “an estimated JDIG award (that) would be approximately $2 billion.”

The Raleigh-Durham area had been one of the 20 finalists for “HQ2,” which was referred to as “Project Smith.” Amazon, which is based in Seattle, ultimately chose to split its new headquarters between Arlington, Va., and the New York City borough of Queens, where it will add 25,000 new jobs in each location.





Amazon received $1.5 billion in incentives from New York, or about $48,000 per job, the company said in a release. Virginia gave Amazon incentives of up to $573 million, or about $22,000 per job, the company said. The average wage for both headquarters is expected to be $150,000.

Amazon executives visited the state in March, meeting with local university and business leaders and touring sites, including the Spring Hill area near Centennial Campus and the old Cargill plant near downtown Raleigh, as well as the Parmer site in Research Triangle Park.

According to emails from Christopher Chung, head of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Amazon was most interested in the Spring Hill site which straddles the eastern edge of Centennial Campus and the western edge of Dix Park. The emails also show that Amazon would not be looking further at sites in Research Triangle Park, but was “open to urban site options in downtown Durham if any can be identified.”

Those emails were in May and Chung said Holly Sullivan, head of worldwide economic development for Amazon, had told him that the company was “many weeks away from further down-selection, let alone an actual decision.”

He added that Amazon had not asked any questions about reports that Apple was also looking at the Triangle for an expansion. “Right now, we don’t know how any decision by Apple might impact Project Smith,” he wrote in an internal email to William Miller, deputy secretary of the Commerce Department. According to that email, Commerce is referring to Apple as “Project Bear.”





Amazon never formally told the state that it was out of the running, North Carolina’s Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland said in an earlier interview with The News & Observer.





Adrienne Cole, the president and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview earlier this month that Raleigh’s ultimate weakness was likely that it just wasn’t big enough. But despite not winning the Amazon headquarters, just being a finalist had benefits, she added.

“I think we are really becoming known as an innovation hub, and as a place that is great for information technology,” Cole said in an interview. “For companies that are looking across the country (for expansion), having the Triangle on (Amazon’s) list will make companies go, ‘Huh, we should consider that area, too.’”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.