JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting 2 female Independence High students

A 52-year-old JROTC instructor at Charlotte’s Independence High has been charged with sexually assaulting two female students, one early this year and the other in 2010, police said.
Police arrested Brad Gibson on Wednesday in the rape of a 15-year-old student at the school this year and the rape of a then-17-year-old student in 2010, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release Wednesday night.
Gibson voluntarily went to police headquarters on Wednesday, where he was interviewed and arrested. He was jailed on six counts of indecent liberties with a student and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor, jail records show.
Police said they received information on Sept. 12 about the 15-year-old being sexually assaulted at the school. During the investigation, police identified the second female victim. She told police she was a student at Independence in 2010 when she was sexually assaulted.
In a message to parents, Independence High principal David Legrand said that “because this is an active investigation, I am unable to provide any further details at this time,” WSOC-TV reported. “The safety, security and well-being of students is a top priority and the Independence High School community remains vigilant in our protection of your children.”
