The National Weather Service released an animation of the entire life span of Hurricane Florence since August 29, 2018.
North Carolina

Watch Florence from its start to finish — in one minute

By Brian Murphy

September 18, 2018 08:15 PM

While residents of North and South Carolina try to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Florence, the National Weather Service has produced a video of the storm and its long journey from the mid-Atlantic to landfall.

The one-minute time lapse video begins on Aug. 29 and shows Florence slowly taking shape, then rushing across the Atlantic before it stalls and churns along the coast of the Carolinas. The hurricane, which reached Category 4 status but hit the coast as a Category 2, made landfall on Sept. 14.

The video taken from space shows the days passing as Florence gathers strength.

In the video, you can see four other named storms in the Atlantic — Gordon, Helene, Isaac and Joyce — that formed during that period. Tropical Storm Gordon hit South Florida and the Gulf Coast.

More than 1 million people were ordered to evacuate in North and South Carolina before Hurricane Florence. Here is a guide on how to travel safely back home.

By

Brian Murphy: 202.383.6089; Twitter: @MurphinDC

