‘Not relevant:’ Franklin Graham weighs in on Kavanaugh sexual assault accusations

This photo of evangelist Franklin Graham was taken at Daystar Studios in Bedford, Texas, on Jan. 25, 2017. Graham on Tuesday told the Christian Broadcasting Network that sexual assault accusations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from when he was a teenager are "not relevant" to his nomination, and that he should be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.