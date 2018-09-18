Border patrol agents helping with Florence relief find car crash victims in a field

Three U.S. border patrol agents were helping with Florence relief in Morrisville, NC, when they chanced upon a wrecked car in a field and helped tend to three injured people. In this picture, two of the victims are ‘conscious’ as the agents help them, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

