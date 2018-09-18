Border patrol agents helping with Florence relief find car crash victims in a field

Three U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents were helping with Florence relief in the Raleigh area when they came upon a wrecked car in a field.
The agents then found a second car that had “been rolled over” and three “badly injured” individuals in the field in Morrisville on Monday morning, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol news release.
The agents called 911 and “provided basic life support” to those who were involved in the two-car crash “until medical help arrived,” the news release said.
Emergency responders “stabilized” the individuals before members of the Morrisville Fire Department drove the injured to a hospital, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
Two of the agents are with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine, and the third is a U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue team member, the release said.
The Morrisville Police Department hadn’t released further details as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the eve of Hurricane Florence making landfall last week, a spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said immigrants evacuating their homes in the Carolinas would not be arrested by ICE.
“Our highest priority remains the preservation of life and safety,” ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said in an email, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.
