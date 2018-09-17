The dog was Lucky — and so was the man stranded on top of his van by Florence floods

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a Pollocksville, N.C., man Monday, plucking him and his small dog from atop a stranded van in Florence’s flood waters, according to photos taken by The Associated Press.
Willie Schubert of Pollocksville was shirtless and cradling his dog when the helicopter crew lifted him onto a roof and then into the helicopter, a series of photographs by AP photographer Steve Helber show.
The dog’s name: Lucky.
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmers Samuel Knoeppel and Randy Haba were involved in the rescue, according to The Associated Press.
Pollocksville (population: 325) is a small town in eastern North Carolina, located along the Trent River. Pollocksville is in Jones County and is southwest of New Bern, an area that has been hit particularly hard by Hurricane Florence and its remnants.
Coast Guard helicopter crews have rescued 206 people and 108 pets in North Carolina since Hurricane Florence began, according to the Coast Guard. Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday morning near Wrightsville Beach, N.C., but its heavy rains and winds have been hitting North Carolina since Thursday.
There are more than 3,000 Coast Guard personnel responding to Florence, according to the agency.
The N.C. Department of Transportation reported that, as of Sunday morning, there were more than 600 road closures in the state.
“Never drive through flooded roads. Just a few inches of water can wash your car away,” Gov. Roy Cooper cautioned.
