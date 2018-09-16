Florence videos capture destruction, rising waters as storm surges across Carolinas

Despite a downgrade to a tropical depression, Florence still packs a punch across the Carolinas as people post online videos of flooding, fallen trees and other destruction.

At least 15 people have died in North Carolina and South Carolina since Florence stormed ashore Friday as a Category 1 hurricane, according to The Raleigh News & Observer.

Officials warn of continuing danger as rivers continue to swell from the slow-moving storm’s heavy rainfall.

It’s expected to move across the western Carolinas on Sunday, then recurve over the Ohio Valley and Northeast U.S. on Monday and Tuesday, reported the National Hurricane Center.

People captured the rising waters, fallen trees and damaged roads left in the storm’s wake in online videos posted and shared on social media.