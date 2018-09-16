Warning dam could breech, Hope Mills encourages some residents to evacuate

Fayetteville’s largest suburb is encouraging residents to evacuate ahead of potentially “catastrophic” rain.
The town of Hope Mills, home to about 15,000 people in Cumberland County, emailed a statement to the press late Saturday night encouraging people to seek safe shelter. The warning was for people who live near Hope Mills Lake and downstream of the dam.
“If we receive the catastrophic rain that is predicted and that is not controllable by a dam and spillway structure; and since we cannot predict with any certainty what will happen with the flooding of the Cape Fear River Basin, we strongly feel that action by you now is warranted,” Melissa Adams, the town manager, said in a statement.
“We expect flood waters are going to overtake the dam possibly sometime Sunday and wanted to notify people tonight,” Adams said.
This story will be updated.
