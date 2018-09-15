5.25 million gallons of waste water spills into Cape Fear River after power outage

About 5.25 million gallons of partially treated waste water has spilled into the Cape Fear River after a local waste treatment plant lost power and lost two generators.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority said the accident happened at the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant, just south of Wilmington.

“It is an ongoing event,” the agency said on its website. “We have contacted the equipment representative for an emergency repair.”

Waste water treatment removes pollutants and disease-causing organisms from water that comes in from homes and businesses.

This is a developing story.