Mandatory evacuations ordered along Cape Fear and Little Rivers in Fayetteville area

Cumberland County, the city of Fayetteville and town of Wade have issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents within one mile of the banks of the Cape Fear River and the Little River within Cumberland County.
There is the potential for life-threatening flooding and those who reside in the area face imminent danger from the flood waters that will soon arrive.
The Little River area spans from the Cumberland-Harnett County Line to Highway 87 in Spring Lake, Highway 401 in Linden, Highway 217 and Luke Road. Residents are asked to leave immediately as the threat of flooding is rapidly increasing in the Little River and Cape Fear River areas.
“While the storm appears on the surface to be not as intense as expected, this is not the case,” city and county leaders said in a joint statement.
“The worst is yet to come, as the flood waters from other areas are accumulating north of the county and filling the river basins beyond their capacities,” the statement continued, ordering all people to be evacuated by 3 p.m.
Comments