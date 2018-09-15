National Guard and firefighters conduct welfare checks of flooded homes in New Bern
Members of the North Carolina National Guard and the Greenville Fire Department swift water team conducts door to door wellfare checks along flooded Cedar Street on Saturday morning September 15, 2018 following Hurricane Florence in New Bern, N.C.
A storm surge from Hurricane Florence caused the Neuse River to overflow its banks and flooded parts of New Bern, North Carolina, on September 14. Wind, rain and waves from the Category 2 storm began to lash the North Carolina coastline on Thursday.
An evacuated resident from Topsail Beach, North Carolina, shared CCTV footage late on September 13 as Hurricane Florence blew in full force against their property. The source siad they were watching the security footage of their house remotely.
The director of the National Hurricane Center gave an update on the track and expected impact of Hurricane Florence on the morning of September 13, 2018. He explained why the size of Hurricane Florence is a concern.
Mark Johnson, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction comments on the annual release of the school performance grades during a press conference at the State Education Building on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.