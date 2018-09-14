N.C.-based shrimp-trawler breaks down fleeing Hurricane Florence. Finds safe harbor at S.C. dock

Captain Scott Dudley based in Smyrna N.C., left his home port in Oriental, N.C. to flee from Hurricane Florence in order to protect his shrimp-trawler.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service