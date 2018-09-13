Closing in on landfall in Carolinas, Hurricane Florence weakens to Category 1 storm

It looks like Hurricane Florence is settling in for a longer-than-expected stay on the Carolinas coast.

As of the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Florence’s winds have slowed, bringing it down to a Category 1 hurricane. Its maximum sustained winds were recorded at 90 mph.

In spite of that reduced strength, Florence is still considered a “life-threatening storm,” by the NHC.

After slowing considerably earlier Thursday, Florence is moving toward the northwest at 6 mph. In contrast, Hurricane Hugo was moving at 35 mph between Columbia and Charlotte in 1989.

Forecast models predict Florence will move on a slow westward to west-southwest track into central South Carolina.

When will Florence make landfall?

The first of the rain and wind gusts from Florence rolled ashore just before dawn Thursday at Morehead City, a Carteret County town that is expected to get 20 to 30 inches of rain in the next three days. The Weather Channel is reporting waves have already breached dunes along some parts of the Outer Banks, something experts predicted would add to rapid storm surge.





In the 11 p.m. update, the eye of Florence would hit land near the Wrightsville Beach area around 8 a.m. Friday, according to New Hanover County Emergency Management Director Steven Still, CBS News reported.

How big a storm is Florence?

“Florence is a tremendously large hurricane,” the NHC said. “Hurricane-force winds (74-95 mph) extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds (39 to 73 mph) extend outward up to 195 miles.”

Where is the power out?

Duke Power is reporting 24,678 customers affected in 39 locations in Carteret County on the North Carolina Coast. Other outages include 13,522 customers in Craven County, 11,951 customers in Onslow County and 3,666 customers in Pender County.

Where is there flooding?

Roads in Craven County are inundated by rain and flooding from the Neuse River, which has risen about 6 inches above normal levels, the NHC reported.

The Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal on the Neuse River in Morehead City is seeing a storm surge of 10 feet above normal levels, according to the NHC.

N.C. 12 is closed on Hatteras Island and parts of U.S. 70 are shut down between Beaufort and Atlantic, as floodwaters covered the pavement, accordingto the N.C. Department of Transportation.





The National Weather Service is forecasting record Cape Fear River flooding in Pender and Duplin counties early next week, with the water reaching about 24 feet, or 11 feet above flood stage.

What about tornadoes?

Radar showed a half-dozen tornadoes in eastern and southeastern North Carolina, the National Weather Service reported. Much of the Carolinas coast has been under a daylong tornado watch.

What happens next?

The majority of both North and South Carolina are within the “cone of uncertainty” in the latest path, according to the NHC.

Florence is expected to curve sharply north and east beginning Sunday at the western edges of North and South Carolina and move upward through Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and into New York by 2 p.m. Tuesday, the latest NHC map shows.

“Hurricane conditions are occuring over portions of the coast of North Carolina and are expected to spread across portions of southeastern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina through Friday,” the NHC reported. “Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread inland across the remainder of the warning area through Saturday.”