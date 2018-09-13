Watch these live beach cameras as Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolina coast

Keep an eye on these live video cameras to see how Hurricane Florence is affecting various parts of the Carolinas coastline.
The center of the storm is expected to hit the coast sometime Friday.
Here’s how things look at the Avalon fishing pier, on the northern end of the Outer Banks:
And at the Oceanana Pier, south of New Bern, here’s how things look:
At Edisto Beach, southwest of Charleston:
You can also watch the storm from a webcam mounted atop an old Coast Guard tower 32 miles off the southern coast of North Carolina.
Here are other cameras streaming from the coast.
