Hurricane Florence: Here’s the status of area college and prep football games this week

As Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas, schools and teams across the state continue to track the progress of the storm in order to make decisions on whether to cancel or reschedule upcoming games set to take place later this week.
Florence, a category four storm as of Monday, is expected to reach North Carolina on Thursday.
Many high schools in the area have already canceled or postponed football games and other athletic events, but local colleges including N.C. State, UNC, ECU and Duke have yet to make a decision on Saturday football games.
Here’s the latest on what games have been canceled, which have been postponed and which will go on as scheduled. We’ll continue to update this blog throughout the week.
N.C. State
No. 14 West Virginia at N.C. State
3:30 p.m., Saturday
NC State has yet to make a decision on whether or not it will play its home game against No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday, but according to coach Dave Doeren, the game is still on for now.
“We’re expecting to play and proceeding and planning like we will until somebody says we won’t,” Doeren said Monday in a press conference.
According to the school’s website, the university “is in regular communication with representatives of West Virginia Athletics, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), meteorologists, and regional emergency management services.”
N.C. State athletics spokesman Fred Demarest could not be reached for comment.
The Wolfpack has played in 18 home games impacted by hurricanes or tropical storms. N.C. State has gone 11-6-1 in those games, including the 10-6 win over against Notre Dame during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, according to an N.C. State press release.
UNC
No. 18 Central Florida at North Carolina
3:30 p.m. Saturday
Steve Kirschner, a UNC football spokesman, said university athletic officials had “nothing to announce” after meeting Monday to discuss plans for Hurricane Florence ahead of the Tar Heels’ home game against No. 18 Central Florida on Saturday.
Kirschner also referred people to the school’s website, which says “decisions will be based on the safety of the teams, officials, fans and others traveling to attend the game.”
The website also says the school will continue to meet each day to determine a plan of action on how to deal with the storm, consulting with state, local and campus authorities.
Duke
Duke at Baylor
Noon, Saturday
Duke plays at Baylor on Saturday, and no decision has been made yet regarding the team’s travel plans, according to the school.
East Carolina
ECU at Virginia Tech
12:20 p.m., Saturday
ECU football coach Scottie Montgomery said Monday that the school has been discussing the storm since last Saturday and that the university is monitoring the situation, according to a press release from the school. The Pirates are scheduled to play at No. 13 Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock posted on Twitter Monday: “Our staff & (obviously) many experts are monitoring weather situation in coordination w/ ACC, ECU & others. We may change this plan, but as of now, we will have an update re: game on Wednesday. Most likely nothing today or tomorrow.”
A final decision about the game has not yet been made.
High school football
Several high school football games have been rescheduled or postponed, and more will likely change as the week goes on.
Here are the games that have been affected so far:
Heritage @ Jordan: Will now be played on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
NCFC/NC Courage
With the Courage preparing for its NWSL semifinal matchup at home with the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday and NCFC scheduled to visit Penn FC that evening, the North Carolina Football Club is closely monitoring the weather forecast and its impact on both games, according to a press release.
As of Monday, neither game has been canceled or postponed.
Joe Giglio, Jonas Pope and Tom Shanahan contributed.
