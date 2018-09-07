Stay away from possible Silent Sam protests this weekend, UNC says

Officials at UNC-Chapel Hill are once again urging people to stay away from “possible demonstrations” related to the toppled Silent Sam Confederate statue.

The university posted a message on its website Friday about potential demonstrations planned for Saturday.

“Carolina is working closely with town officials and law enforcement to ensure the safety of our communities, which remains our highest priority,” the message says.

More than a dozen people have been arrested since protesters toppled the 105-year-old Silent Sam statue on campus Aug. 20. More protests, which drew supporters of the monument and those who oppose it, took place Aug. 25 and Aug. 30.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The protests were tense at times, with physical confrontations breaking out and police using pepper spray during last week’s event.

In the message posted online Thursday, the university said possible demonstrations could occur “in the late afternoon” Saturday at McCorkle Place on campus and in Chapel Hill.

Officials “do not know for sure what groups may attend, but we are mindful that the current atmosphere is highly charged, and protests that begin peacefully do not always remain that way,” the message said.





“For this reason, we urge you not to attend. For those who do attend, please know that we will do all we can to protect and keep everyone safe.”

Officials said that the size of the demonstrations may prompt street closures and the re-routing of traffic on campus and in town.

Officials also said students should call 911 if they ever feel threatened, including via social media. Counseling and psychological services are available to students, faculty and staff members, the message said.