Burt Reynolds dies at 82: The ‘Stroker Ace’ had several NC connections

Actor and former college football player Burt Reynolds has died at 82 years old, according to his agent.

But he may never have had a career, if not for a football game in Tallahassee against the N.C. State Wolfpack.

Reynolds had ambitions to play football professionally, but those hopes were dashed after the loss to N.C. State University on Oct. 12, 1957, Reynolds said in a 2007 interview posted on YouTube.

During the 7-0 loss, Reynolds, who played for the Florida State University Seminoles, was beaten in coverage for the game-winning and only touchdown, which he attributed to injuries on and off the field that season.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“I was playing on one leg,” he says in the interview.





The News & Observer reported in 1957 that the “scrappy, fired-up” Seminoles gave the Pack trouble for 60 minutes in Tallahassee but were ultimately beaten on a touchdown scored late in the first half, Chip Alexander reported for The News & Observer in 2017. Reynolds was playing corner.

The game’s only score was Reynolds’ touchdown loss.

“I had a tremendous freshman year, then I had gotten hurt at the beginning of my sophomore year and had my knee operated on,” Reynolds says in the interview. “Then I had a terrible automobile accident and lost my spleen and had the other knee operated on. So I came back ... and the ball player that was playing against (N.C. State) was not the ball player that I was when I was a freshman.”

After the loss to the Wolfpack, Reynolds said he talked about his future with his roommates.

“I said, ‘I think I’m leaving because I’m not the ballplayer I was and I hate to see the hole open and I’m a step slower,’” Reynolds said in the interview. “I said to them, ‘I’m going to go off to Hollywood and become a movie star.’ And instead of them laughing hysterically as they should have done ... they said, ‘Well, call us when you do.’”

Dick Christy beat Reynolds to the ball for the Wolfpack’s only touchdown.

After the loss to N.C. State, Reynolds gave up the game and began his acting career.

Reynolds also played the lead in the eponymous “Stroker Ace” NASCAR racing movie filmed in North Carolina and Georgia.

Filming in North Carolina was based at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

As news of Reynolds’ death began to circulate on Thursday, people began to offer condolences and memories of the acclaimed actor, perhaps best known for roles in “Deliverance,” “Boogie Nights” and “Smokey and the Bandit.”

NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted: “’Stroker Ace was born to race’ Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP.”

No details were immediately available about Reynolds’ death, the Associated Press reported.



