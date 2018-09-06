Police: Man shoots two, then self, at store near York courthouse, sheriff’s office

Three people were shot Thursday in a mid-afternoon shootout outside a crowded convenience store near the the Moss Justice Center courthouse in York, police said.

The York County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office also is housed in the Moss center just a few hundred yards from the shooting scene.

The shooting happened around 1:55 p.m. in the parking lot of the On the Run convenience store next to a Waffle House, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for York County Sheriff’s Office, assisting the York Police Department. The stores are located at the intersection of Alexander Love Highway and S.C. 161.

One of the people injured suffered a self-inflicted wound, said Andy Robinson, York Police Department chief. Two others were hurt, Robinson said.

The names of the people involved and their relationships have not been released. One of the shooting victims was shot in the abdomen. and the other was shot in the shoulder, Faris said.





Faris said the suspect, a man, shot two other men and then shot himself. The two injured are 25 and 40 years old.

All three were taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. The shooter has been airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center, Faris said.

One of the other men also was later airlifted to CMC, police said.

No employees or other customers at the store were injured, Faris said.

A shotgun was found at the scene, York Police Department Capt. Brian Trail said.





The glass front doors of the store were shattered by the gunfire. The shooting happened near the entrance to the store.

One of the injured men’s car was parked near the front door while the shooter’s car was parked at the edge of the lot near an ATM machine, Faris said.

Faris said the store has surveillance cameras..

“We have several witnesses but want anyone else who might have seen anything to come forward,” Faris said.

Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene within minutes, Faris said.

The areas around the On the Run store and the adjacent Waffle House remained closed Thursday evening while police investigate.

The public is not in danger, Robinson said.



