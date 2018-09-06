There were many tributes on Twitter Wednesday evening for Mike Hogewood, former ACC broadcaster who passed away on Wednesday.
There were many tributes on Twitter Wednesday evening for Mike Hogewood, former ACC broadcaster who passed away on Wednesday.

Broadcaster known for announcing ACC basketball and football games has died

By Brooke Cain

September 06, 2018 09:57 AM

Mike Hogewood, a familiar face to ACC fans for years, passed away on Wednesday. He was 65.

Hogewood was an independent broadcaster for ACC basketball and football games, doing play-by-play for many networks, including Raycom Sports and Fox Sports Network South. Before that, the Greensboro native worked as sports director at WFMY News 2 in Greensboro for 15 years. He retired in 2013 after 26 years in sports broadcasting.

Multiple news outlets in the Triad area reported Hogewood’s passing, and ACC commissioner John Swofford released a statement: “Mike was a dear friend of the ACC for as long as I can remember. Whether it was ACC Football, Basketball or Olympic Sports, he consistently brought his wealth of knowledge to fans across the league. He was a pillar of the Greensboro sports community from his many years as a sports anchor at WGHP and WFMY. Mike will be missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Hogewood suffered a stroke in 2009 but was back in front of the camera months later. Hogewood talked to the Greensboro News & Record at the time about his recovery: “I put the cane down and walked down the driveway and turned around and walked back. I knew then I was coming back and that God had given me a miracle.”

