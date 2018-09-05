Dale and Amy Earnhardt renovated a house for a reality show. It’s now under contract.

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his interior designer wife, Amy, have a sale pending on their refurbished home in Key West, Fla., according to the home’s listing on Realtor.com.
The Earnhardts filmed the renovation project from summer 2017 to March 2018 for their DIY Network series, “Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy,” The Charlotte Observer reported in a May 30 article.
The listing shows a $2.6 million asking price for the home, which is presented by Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty.
Dale Earnhardt told the Observer in an interview for the May 30 article that he and his wife stuck to their $900,000 budget for the restoration.
The 1,980-square-foot home “was dilapidated” when the Earnhardts bought it for $1.2 million in 2015, Realtor.com reported. That would mean they could make as much as $500,000 on a $2.6 million sale of the home.
The couple added numerous new features, including a “beach-chic vibe” to the kitchen, living room and dining room, Architectural Digest reported. They added an outdoor kitchen, deck, pool and spa, according to the magazine.
The Earnhardts “lovingly renovated their home from the ground up,” the listing stated “... Dale and Amy placed some personal memorabilia as a surprise in the home, and carved their initials in concrete in the back.”
