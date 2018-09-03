Person shot in head at Charlotte gun range on Labor Day

One person was rushed to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the head at a west Charlotte firing range Monday.
The incident happened at Blackstone Shooting Sports on the 2000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard. Medic said the victim was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries.
Police said the person was shot in the head but did not give further details.
The victim’s name has not been released and there is no word on his current condition.
No further information has been made available.
