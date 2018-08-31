‘Take THAT North Carolina!’ Ohio news site claims win in latest Wright Brothers fight

Folks in Dayton, Ohio had a big time celebrating Friday as the Wright Brothers museum there was designated a national museum, united with the National Parks Service, according to local news articles.
“While we’ve always known it to be true, Dayton is now anchored as the birthplace of aviation,” a Dayton.com article began.
The article paid no direct mention to the longtime feud between Ohio and North Carolina, over which state produced the first manned, powered flight.
But the news website took a stiff jab at The Old North State where it shared the story on Facebook along with the text ‘Take THAT North Carolina!”
Sure, the Wright brothers are from there. Orville was born in Dayton, and he and Wilbur lived there at the time they decided to develop an airplane, according to Ohio History Central. Some of their descendants were even in attendance for Friday’s event, the Dayton.com article said.
But the fact of the matter is, North Carolina was “first in flight.”
The park service’s iconic Wright Brothers National Memorial can be found on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where the brothers made the first controlled, powered aircraft flights at Kitty Hawk on Dec. 17, 1903, according to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
Depictions of the flight have been used on North Carolina driver’s licenses and the North Carolina state quarter, and remain an option for license plates.
In February, the Associated Press reported that Ohio lawmakers were trying to add an image of the Wright flyer to their state seal.
House Bill 370 passed the Ohio House on Feb. 14 but legislation history shows the Senate referred it to the Government Oversight and Reform Committee in March.
This article includes information from a previous article by The News & Observer.
