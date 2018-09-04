Toxic site at NCSU has cost school $1.3M. New map has details on it, other toxic sites.

Secluded behind tall grasses and a vine-covered chain-link fence, across the street from an outer parking lot at PNC Arena, sits an acre and a half of what was once one of the most hazardous waste dumps in the country.
Throughout the 1970s, N.C. State University discarded irradiated sheep, rats and other animal carcasses and a toxic soup of chemicals there, earning it a spot on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s national priority Superfund list in 1986. It posed a significant health threat if not cleaned up.
NCSU agreed in the late 1990s to clean it up by treating and covering the soil and extracting and treating groundwater, at a cost of $1.3 million to date.
There is no longer a threat of contaminated groundwater, according to the EPA, but the university contracts to extract water through wells and treat it periodically.
Although the area has grown rapidly like the rest of Raleigh, the fact that the site is state-owned and undeveloped keeps contamination from spreading. Wells and other uses of groundwater is prohibited. At the EPA’s last count, just three people lived within a half-mile radius, and were not threatened by the pollution.
Mapping your neighborhood
The polluted site — known as Lot 86 — drew a lot of public attention throughout the nineties, but gradually dropped out of the headlines. Most newcomers to Raleigh likely have no idea that it is there.
In order to make that kind of information readily available to the public, state environmental regulators have rolled out an interactive map that allows viewers to find landfills, hazardous waste sites, and underground storage tanks. It includes “brownfield” projects, which is redevelopment property that could be hampered by its on-site pollution.
The map consolidates all of the websites that the Division of Waste Management manages, permits and inventories, according to the agency. Users can access reports, query the data and make reports, which along with maps can be downloaded.
“If you know the address, you can find a wealth of information using this tool,” division Director Michael Scott said in a news release. “It takes multiple databases and merges them into one, making access to public records easier and more efficient.”
Lot 86’s second life
There’s more to the story of Lot 86 that isn’t captured in a map: how a toxic waste dump became home to a significant renewable energy project.
The dumping grounds are near PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium and an NCSU athletics field. Fortunately, it has not had neighbors living nearby.
From 1969 to 1980, science labs and agricultural research facilities dumped solvents, pesticides, heavy metals, acids and low-level radioactive waste in trenches on the site. Twenty years after it was included on the national Superfund list, the university, EPA and state regulators completed the cleanup.
Bolstered by state legislation in 2007 that gave tax breaks to utility companies to offer renewable energy, the solar industry began to take off. Richard Harkrader, founder of a Durham-based firm called Carolina Solar Energy, saw possibilities with the NCSU site.
He built a 75.6-kilowatt solar farm there and sold power to what was then called Progress Energy, in a 20-year lease. With 432 solar panels in 12 arrays, the project was the largest private solar farm in North Carolina at the time.
Harkrader had to bring in a special designer to create an operation that could be built on top of the capped waste, using a recycled plastic foundation. Normally, a site would be graded and dug out to allow for a concrete foundation.
“We couldn’t penetrate the ground,” Hackrader, who is retired and lives in Oregon, said in a phone interview Friday. “All siting had to be on ballasted racking. It was a unique design at the time.”
As a result, his company received a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s “Brownfields to Brightfields” program to cover the additional cost of getting permits for a brownfields project.
Hackrader said the project demonstrated the success of new solar technology and showed that independent energy developers could sell electricity into the grid.
According to the EPA, its inspection five years ago indicated that cleanup measures at the site protect public health.
The EPA is required to inspect the site every five years, and is just finishing up its fourth report, which will be posted online later this month and available at the Cameron Village Regional Public Library at 1930 Clark Ave. in Raleigh.
