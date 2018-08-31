Paul McCartney, shown here with James Corden during their “Carpool Karaoke” episode in Liverpool, will play Raleigh on May 27. It’s the first date of the U.S. leg of his “Freshen Up” tour.
Paul McCartney will launch his US tour in Raleigh

By David Menconi

August 31, 2018 09:41 AM

Paul McCartney is coming to Raleigh next year — his first Triangle appearance in close to two decades.

The former Beatle will play Raleigh’s PNC Arena on May 27 — the opening date of the U.S. leg of his “Freshen Up” tour. It will be his first local show since 2002.

A pre-sale for American Express cardholders begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The public on-sale date is 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, at Ticketmaster.com, the PNC Arena box office and by phone at 800-745-3000.

Tickets will be $35.50-$250.

This tour coincides with McCartney’s current album “Egypt Station.”

Earlier this year, a “Carpool Karaoke” video of McCartney and television host James Corden visiting his old hometown of Liverpool was an online viral sensation.

