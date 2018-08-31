The lineup for J. Cole’s inaugural Dreamville Festival is finally revealed

It’s official: J. Cole will headline the inaugural Dreamville Festival, Sept. 15 at Raleigh’s Dix Park.

The festival’s lineup announcement rolled out Friday and also included SZA, Big Sean, Young Thug and Nelly as top-line performers.

Other performers on the bill include Rich the Kid, Teyana Taylor, Davido, Bas, Grammy-nominated local Rapsody, Charlotte’s Lute and Raleigh’s King Mez, who played a starring cameo role on Dr. Dre’s 2015 soundtrack album “Compton.”

Dreamville will happen Sept. 15 at the big field at Dix Park, with stages at either end. Ticket sales are above 20,000, with promoters expecting a crowd of up to 35,000 people.

Produced by Live Nation subsidiary Scoremore Shows, Dreamville will also benefit an array of causes including Dix Park Conservancy, Meals on Wheels, A Better Youth Church Development and Cole’s own Dreamville Foundation.

Tickets range from $109 up to $449 for VIP packages.

Here is Dreamville Festival’s full music lineup:

J. Cole

SZA

Big Sean

Young Thug

Nelly

Rich The Kid

Teyana Taylor

Davido

Bas

J.I.D.

Rapsody

Cozz

Saba

Earthgang

Ari Lennox

Omen

YBN Cordae

Lute

King Mez

Details

What: Dreamville Festival

When: Sept. 15, noon to 10:30 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Dix Park, 101 Blair Drive, Raleigh

Tickets: $109 (general admission) to $449 (VIP)

Info: dreamvillefest.com