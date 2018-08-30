Woman found walking on interstate with abducted Charlotte infant

Charges are pending after officials say an abducted Charlotte infant was found in the arms of a woman walking on an interstate in Mooresville.
The woman, identified as Winifred Mirameau, was reportedly walking in and out of traffic with the infant on Interstate 77 near Exit 36 around 1 p.m. Monday.
Iredell County deputies say they responded to the area and talked with Mirameau, who was holding the infant. She was also with a second suspect, identified as, Xavier Daniel, who had apparently been driving the two earlier.
Daniel told deputies he was getting into his Jeep on Plaza Drive in Charlotte when Mirameau jumped in his passenger seat and told him to drive off.
Daniel said Mirameau asked to switch spots so she could drive at one point. That’s when Daniel said Mirameau pulled off near Exit 36 in Mooresville and jumped out with the infant.
Deputies say they discovered the child had been abducted from the Charlotte area.
EMS took the infant to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center due to prolonged sun exposure. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say charges are pending.
