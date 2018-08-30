Fighter jet buzzes charter boat off NC coast

Charter boat captain Matt Wirt posted a Facebook video showing what happened after he responded to a radio check from a US warship that set up a flyby by an F-18 fighter jet off the coast of Wilmington NC.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service