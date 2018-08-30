Former high school principal accused of shoplifting from Target in Cabarrus County

A former high school principal in Cabarrus County has been accused of shoplifting from Target.
Former Mount Pleasant High School principal Jon LaChance is the subject of a larceny investigation, according to law enforcement. LaChance resigned from the school system Tuesday.
According to a Kannapolis Police Department incident report, the former educator was accused of shoplifting a comforter from the Target in the 6100 block of Bayfield Parkway in Concord.
LaChance began his employment with Cabarrus County Schools in Aug. 2003. No further information was released.
Comments