Kids appear to smoke weed in video and now 2 women have been charged, NC cops say

Two women are charged with child abuse after people reported a video posted to social media that appeared to show three children smoking marijuana, according to police.
The Facebook video shows “multiple young children being given what appears to be an illegal substance by two adult females,” a press release from the Winston-Salem Police Department said.
The department did not confirm that the substance is marijuana, though a person speaking in the video mentions “wasting my weed.” The video appears to be a Snapchat video that was posted to Facebook.
TV station WXII reported the ages of the three children shown in the video as 18 months, 2 and 3.
The incident took place Tuesday afternoon in an apartment in Winston-Salem, and arrests were made at 9:30 that evening after the suspects were located, police said.
Candice Jasmine Little, 18, and Michaela Mary Elizabeth Pearson, 21, were each charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and felony child abuse, and were being held on $150,000 secured bonds, according to Forsyth County inmate records.
Police continue to investigate the case with involvement from Child Protective Services, the press release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
