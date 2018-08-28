Defense contractor is expanding in Fayetteville, adding 208 jobs

Defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton will add 208 jobs in Fayetteville, in a deal announced Tuesday that will provide up to more than $2 million in state and local financial incentives for the firm.
The N.C. Economic Investment Committee approved the state grant at its monthly meeting in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Gov. Roy Cooper made the formal announcement in Fayetteville a short time later.
“Booz Allen Hamilton is expanding here thanks to Cumberland County’s workforce, which is strengthened by the military spouses and veterans who live and work around Fort Bragg and surrounding bases,” Cooper said.
Booz Allen Hamilton currently employs 315 people in Cumberland County. The vast majority of the new jobs will be in information technology and will pay a minimum average annual salary of $61,392. Once all the positions are filled, the annual payroll will be $12.7 million, according to the governor’s administration.
The expansion will occur in two phases — the first by expanding its current facility in Fayetteville, the second by expanding or moving elsewhere in Cumberland County — and result in a $5 million investment by the company by the end of 2020, according to the NC Department of Commerce. That investment includes $3 million in construction and building improvements and $2 million in tangile personal property.
Earlier this year, the Fayetteville City Council and the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners each approved incentive grants of $89,000, for a total of $178,000, to entice the company to expand in that city, The Fayetteville Observer reported on Monday. There state community college training fund will chip in $208,000.
The state’s Job development Investment Grant will potentially contribute up to $1.8 million for the expansion, under a state formula based on the amount of new taxes from the new jobs over 12 years. The company will have to meet job and investment goals.
