A social media post seeking unwanted exotic animals at the Museum of Life and Science has been removed.

A Thursday Reddit post posted by a part-time museum staffer asking for snakes, chinchillas and ferrets did not follow the museum’s established procedure for procuring animals, said Lakeisha Fusi, spokeswoman.

“If anyone you know ... is finding animal care to be too costly or tiresome, here is a great way to alleviate yourself of that stress,” the post said.

Put up Thursday, the post attracted attention until Friday until the museum discovered its origin and had it removed.

The Durham museum, best known for its red wolves, black bears, lemurs and 35-foot butterfly house, also boasts hundreds of less flashy species common to the Tar Heel state: muskrats, skunks, orb-weaver spiders.





But according to the Reddit post, the museum has experienced a rash of animal “retirements” in recent weeks, creating job opportunities for those that crawl or slither.

Send the homeless and the tempest-tossed to Durham, which lifts its golden lamp and promises the ecstatic squeals from a thousand third-grade field trips.