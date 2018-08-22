Cary man pleads guilty to providing support to terrorist group

A Cary man this week pleaded guilty in federal court for trying to support al-Qaida.
Basit Javed Sheikh pleaded guilty to to providing “material support and resources” to Jabhat al-Nusrah, alias for al-Qaida.
In January 2015, a judge ordered Sheik to be involuntarily committed in a hospital for 120 days for psychiatric treatment. The judge told Sheikh he faced the possibility of the involuntary administration of psychiatric drugs so that he might better understand the seriousness of the charges against him.
