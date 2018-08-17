Teen threw lunch box full of urine on NC deputies, then spit blood on one, cops say

A North Carolina teen is facing multiple charges — including indecent exposure and littering — after he allegedly threw a lunch box filled with urine on sheriff’s deputies in Davidson County, police say.
The incident happened Thursday at a Lexington BP gas station, where the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the N.C. highway patrol in a traffic stop, according to a press release.
Deputies say they encountered 18-year-old Ricardo Uriel Nava of Siler City, who “began cursing deputies and became combative,” the release said.
“Ricardo was placed into custody for exposing his genitals and urinating in a lunch box located in the vehicle,” the release said. “Ricardo threw the lunch box out of the vehicle’s window, striking deputies with urine.”
The teen then spit blood on another deputy, as the officer tried to arrest him, according to the release.
Nava is charged with felony malicious conduct by prisoner, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, littering, possessing an open container and indecent exposure, according to the release.
He remained in the Davidson County Jail Friday, on a $10,000 secured bond, officials said. He has a Sept. 25 court date, according to the press release.
Comments