Popular Charlotte TV show chef calls it quits after 11-year run. He has other plans

Charlotte TV chef Troy Gagliardo has ended his popular “Troy’s Everyday Eats” show after 11 years on “WCCB News Rising.”
“Life has become super busy and it’s time to concentrate on my career as a chef, my businesses and my family,” Gagliardo posted on Facebook, saying Tuesday’s show was his last.
Gagliardo was twice voted among Charlotte’s “Top Five Chefs” by Creative Loafing magazine readers and participated in the Iron Fork competition both years, according to his bio on WCCB’s website.
The self-taught chef appeared in two TV commercials with now-retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., the WCCB bio says. Gagliardo also wrote “Pseudo Southern: A Playful Twist on the Art of Southern Cooking,” published by Charlotte-based Warren Publishing.
N.C. chef Vivian Howard and “Top Chef” star Fabio Viviani gave endorsements on the book’s back cover, according to a 2015 Charlotte Observer profile of Gagliardo.
Gagliardo and his wife, Tracy, live in Mooresville and have two daughters, according to his Facebook page.
He opened Gagliardo’s Grill in Mooresville in 2004 and a couple of years later, Gagliardo’s Grill Express in the town. Both have since closed, the 2015 Charlotte Observer story reported. He also created a line of spices, naming the company Motown Spice Provisions, his Facebook page says.
His culinary resume also includes executive chef posts at SIP Whiskey and Wine Bar in Greenville, S.C., and Ink N Ivy in Greenville, Charlotte, and Charleston, S.C., according to Gagliardo’s Facebook page.
Comments