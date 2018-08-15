Lightning is a real threat in NC. Separate facts from myths and learn how to stay safe.

Lightning is beautiful to watch, but it’s nothing to play around with.

Each year, there are about 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service, with about 300 people being struck by lightning (and about 10 percent of those people are killed).

North Carolina ranks fourth in the nation in lightning strike fatalities, for the period of 2008-2017. There have been no lightning fatalities in the state so far this year. Let’s keep it that way.

With the assistance of the National Weather Service, here are tips for staying safe from lightning.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

If you’re outside

▪ If at all possible, go inside. That is really the only safe place to be during a lightning storm. Head inside to a fully enclosed building with wiring and plumbing as soon as you hear thunder. Don’t wait until you can see it, and don’t wait for rain. Lightning can strike as far as 10 miles from rainfall. The National Weather Service has a saying: When thunder roars, go indoors.

▪ If you’re planning an outdoor event, like a party or cookout, have a plan for what to do should lightning start. If you’re attending an outdoor concert, find out where you should go for shelter in the case of a storm. You should stay inside for at least 30 minutes after you hear the last rumbles of thunder.

If you can’t get inside . . .

▪ Don’t be in an open area where you are the tallest figure in that area. Lightning is attracted to tall objects.

▪ But also don’t stand under trees or by utility poles. Since lightning strikes tall structures, avoid being next to something that tall.

▪ Don’t bother crouching. The National Weather Service recommended in the past that people crouch down to lessen their chances of being struck. They stopped recommending that 10 years ago because it didn’t actually provide “a significant level of protection” and gave people a false sense that they were safe.

▪ If you can get to a hard-topped vehicle, that will be safe. Keep the windows closed and don’t touch any metal.

▪ Water-related activities are the number one circumstance in which people are killed by lightning. If you’re boating or swimming when a storm approaches, get away from the water. “If you’re in the water or on a boat during a storm, you’re in a dangerous place,” says Kim Loehr of the Lightning Protection Institute.

▪ Can your rubber-sole sneakers protect you? Nope. The Lightning Protection Institute points out that this belief — along with the notion that rubber tires on a car keep you safe — is a fallacy. Rubber sneakers offer no protection, they say, and in a car, it’s the metal shell that will protect you.

▪ If you’re in a large group, spread out. This sounds harsh, but while it actually increases the chances that someone will get struck, it decreases the chances of multiple casualties. Also, it allows for survivors who can aid victims.

▪ Stay away from metal, like fences, bleachers or sheds. Metal doesn’t attract lightning, but if metal is struck, the current can travel through it.

▪ What about carrying umbrellas and cell phones? “An umbrella is not going to attract lightning,” says Loehr. “It’s the fact of being outside during a storm. An umbrella may give someone a false sense of security because it’s providing shelter from the rain, but the main thing is to not be outside. An umbrella or cell phone is not increasing or decreasing the chance of being struck. Just get in a safe place.”

SHARE COPY LINK Timelapse shows Charlotte early Wednesday morning following pop up storms that left hundreds with out power.

If you’re inside

▪ Don’t take a shower or bath, and don’t do dishes. Plumbing is a conductor of electricity, so if lightning strikes your home, it could travel through the plumbing and get you.

▪ Stay off corded land line telephones and away from electronics. This isn’t a myth, it’s real. The National Weather Service says many indoor victims of lightning strikes were using electrical equipment or talking on corded phones. You’re safe on a mobile phone or even a cordless land line.

▪ Stay away from windows and doors. This is because of the metal found on window and door frames.

▪ Sit down and be quiet? Turns out this was just my parents tricking me. Lightning doesn’t care if you’re being loud.

If someone is struck by lightning

▪ Call 911.

▪ If you’re outside in an unsafe place, move the victim to a safe place. Lightning, apparently, can strike twice.

▪ Begin CPR. The person who has been struck does not have an electrical charge, so they are fine to touch. Cardiac arrest is the immediate cause of death for people who die from a lightning strike, so be prepared to perform CPR while waiting for emergency personnel.

▪ If there is a defibrillator (AED) available, use it.

Can you protect your home?

Remember lightning rods? They were popular for a while and then fell out of favor. But the Lightning Protection Institute says that lightning rods (sometimes called strike termination devices), when part of a lightning protection system, are useful. A lightning protection system offers surge protection and grounds a structure to handle the lightning’s electricity.

“The system provides the path to the ground that the lightning is looking for,” says Loehr. Without grounding, a lightning strike can cause fires, explosions or other property damage.

It’s not cheap, though. Loehr estimates that a lightning protection system for a 3,000-square-foot home would probably coast in the $3,000 range.

SHARE COPY LINK A newly released video has shown the moment a Southwest Florida International Airport worker was struck by lightning on July 22. Local media reported that the victim, 21-year-old Austin Dunn, survived the strike and was hospitalized with third deg

Sources: National Weather Service, Lightning Protection Institute